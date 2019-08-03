× Suspects charged in fatal Rock Hill shooting

ROCK HILL, MO – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged 2 suspects in the fatal shooting of a Hazelwood man in Rock Hill Missouri Friday night. The fatal shooting occurred around 10 pm in the 1000 block of Raritan Drive near Manchester Road.

Police say, Rayshaun McDonald, 25, of Rock Hill and Themon Ryan, 32, of St. Charles have been charged with murder in the second degree and armed criminal action in the fatal shooting of Ashland Tate, 35, of Hazelwood Missouri.

In probable cause statement from the shooting, police say upon arrival to the shooting scene Rock Hill officers found the victim Tate lying on the ground next to a vehicle with Thermon Ryan sitting the vehicle. Rayshaun McDonald is said to have been next to the victim.

A search of the vehicle leads to the discovery of a 9mm shell casing, a bullet hole in the front passenger seat, along with blood on the seat. Police believe Tate was shot in the vehicle and later died at the hospital from the gunshot wound, which was later confirmed by an autopsy.

A search of the apartment located at 1012 Raritan Drive turned up a 9mm handgun in the apartment rented by Rayshaun McDonald.

An investigation is ongoing.

