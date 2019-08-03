Pulse – Urban Expo Back to School and Community Festival

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Parents, if your children are heading back to school listen up. The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is preparing for its annual premier event, The Urban Expo Back to School and Community Festival, August 10th and 11th at the America’s Center. Students can get everything from free health screenings to free school supplies. Legendary recording artists Yolanda Adams, Dorinda Clark Cole, El Debarge, and others are scheduled to perform during the weekend event. Another big event taking place Sunday, August 11th is the Herb Middleton and Friends Comedy Blast Peace Tour from 6-9pm at the Casa Loma Ballroom in St. Louis.

