Man shot and killed in Rock Hill, police investigating

ROCK HILL, Mo. - A man is dead after a shooting Saturday night. It happened around 10:00pm in the 1000 block of Rariton Drive, in Rock Hill.

Officers say they found the man on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say they have two suspects in custody.

The Rock Hill Police Department and the St. Louis County Police Department are investigating.

If you have any information call the police.