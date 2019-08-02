Neighborhood Net looking for 500 volunteers to keep kids safe getting to and from school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The initiative Neighborhood Net is looking for 500 volunteers to make sure bus stops in the most dangerous areas are safe as kids head off to their first day of school.

Better Family Life and other organizations are calling for men and women to volunteer. They would like to see a lot of men who were raised in the city and brought up in the public school system volunteer.

Volunteers will man the bus stops on the first week of school from August 13th through August 16th.

Most of the bus stops will be in Chief John Hayden’s rectangle and parts of south city.

The goal is to send a message to students, parents and the community that St. Louis cares about kid and won’t stand for violence.

There are two information sessions for volunteers. Both are at Sweetie Pies, August 5th and 6th from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.