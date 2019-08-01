St. Louis mother charged with beating her three young children with a hammer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A mother is charged with beating her three young children with a hammer. Authorities have identified the suspect as 28-year-old Jazmin Curry. She is facing three felony counts of abuse or neglect of a child.

Court documents say that Curry hit her three kids ages five, six, and eight with a hammer on June 1, 2019 inside her downtown apartment on North Seventh Street near The America's Center. The documents reveal that the case came to light a month later when St. Louis City Police and the Children's Division responded to calls for concern that Curry was physically abusing her three children.

The court documents say that all three children were interviewed and made statements that Curry struck them with a hammer and demonstrated how she did it.

The documents reveal that the children had visible injuries including bruises, scratches, redness and bruising to the 8-year-old's eye. The 8-year-old also had a fractured arm. The child told authorities Curry grabbed her arm and struck it.

A spokesperson from the Circuit Attorney's office tells us Curry was arrested on Wednesday and charged today.

We spoke with a mother who lives in the same building as Curry.

"I can't believe that happened. It is so close. It is in the same apartments that I stay in myself. It is just like, who would do that to their kids? What did the kid do that bad to deserve that, you know? And I feel like the kids didn't deserve it,' said concerned resident Osheonnia Cozart.

Court documents also indicate that Curry has a criminal record in Texas. She was convicted of felony robbery in 2016 and pled guilty to theft of property less than $500 in 2012. She was jailed in this case on a $50,000 bond.