Large Christian youth conference leaving behind something good for St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Tens of thousands of students and chaperones are in St. Louis at the Dome at Americas Center for the North American Youth Congress. It is one of the largest Christian youth events in the country. The United Pentecostal Church International is hosting the conference. What makes this get together really special is what they are doing for our region.

"We're going to be filling 2,000 buckets for disaster recovery, which in times of disaster, will be distributed and put together at this location," said Superintendent Missouri Division UPCI Bryan Parkey. "It's called 'Serve Day' and will take place tomorrow. Reach Out America, which President Trump has praised for their disaster relief effort and donated $100,000 to, is teaming up with Feed the Children to put together the buckets of supplies." The group of 37,000 wants to leave behind something good. These buckets worth $75 each are something tangible.

"We work with corporations all across the country to get cleaning supplies and personal care items. We also look to get the products to help a child as they go back to school after being impacted by a disaster," said John Ricketts of Feed the Children.