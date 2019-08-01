Amber Alert cancelled after abducted mom and son located in Rolla, MO

VIENNA, MO – An Amber Alert was issued in Maries County, MO, Thursday, for an abduction incident that occurred on County Road 213 around 1:40pm.

Alison Summerford,  22, who is 5 months pregnant, and her child, Dominque Summerford, age 10-11 months, were abducted at gunpoint from her home. They were found late Thursday afternoon in Rolla.

According to Maries County Sheriff Chris Heitman, the unidentified individual reporting the incident has been taken into custody for filing a false report.

