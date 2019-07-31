St. Louis Public School District aims to keep your kids safe getting to and from school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Going to and from school might be the most dangerous part of your kid's day. The St. Louis Public School District wants to help you and your kids prepare for the new school year by providing a ‘safe passage’ to students from PreK – 12 in high crime areas.

The school district has partnered with local organizations like Better Family Life, Fathers’ Support Center and the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis to ensure students have an additional safety during their first week of back to school through an initiative called "The Neighborhood Net Project".

The project aims to get students acclimated to their surroundings and feel comfortable while waiting for their school bus. They are asking men who are 18 years and older to volunteer and provide a presence at neighborhood school bus stops August 13 – August 16, to help ensure students have an additional safety net.

Police Chief John Hayden has identified an area of St. Louis City, known as Hayden's Rectangle to have a high concentration of crime. SLPS is working with the St. Louis Development Corporation to identify the top 220 bus stop areas most impacted by crime in the aforementioned areas.

Volunteer Information Session

August 5th and 6th

3643 Delmar Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63108

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM