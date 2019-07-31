Planned Parenthood and ACLU suing over Missouri abortion law

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS Mo. - Planned Parenthood, the American Civil Liberties Union along with law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP are suing the state of Missouri to stop a law that bans abortions beyond the eighth week of pregnancy from taking effect Aug. 28.

“Planned Parenthood will not cower to politicians who are trying to dismantle our access to safe, legal abortion — not in Missouri, and not anywhere else,” said Alexis McGill Johnson, acting president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America