Planned Parenthood and ACLU suing over Missouri abortion law

Posted 12:14 pm, July 31, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS Mo. - Planned Parenthood, the American Civil Liberties Union along with law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP are suing the state of Missouri to stop a law that bans abortions beyond the eighth week of pregnancy from taking effect Aug. 28.

“Planned Parenthood will not cower to politicians who are trying to dismantle our access to safe, legal abortion — not in Missouri, and not anywhere else,” said Alexis McGill Johnson, acting president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.