Indianapolis Colts star gives back to St. Charles County high school

COTTLEVILLE, MO- On March 14, 2019, Francis Howell Central High School alum Pierre Desir signed a three-year contract extension with the NFL's Indianapolis Colts. Days later, he contacted the school about wanting to give back. He is donating $185,000 to transform the FHC fitness center to benefit a new generation of students.

Born in Haiti, Desir and his family immigrated to America when he was four years old. While at FHC, Desir was a star on the football team and named an all-state defensive back. After high school, he went on to play football for Washburn and Lindenwood University.

When he was a standout Spartan, Pierre Desir and his athletic career were shaped by the weight room at Francis Howell Central.

FHC Principal Sonny Arnel said, “'We’re blessed to have alumni like Pierre feel we made an impact on his life. And now that he’s mature… to be able to say I want to give back to the people who made me who I am today.”

