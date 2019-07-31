28th annual Festival of Nations August 24th and 25th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - For 100 years, the International Institute of St. Louis has been providing education, citizenship classes, and a place for immigrants and refugees to come together to learn the American culture.

Anna Crosslin, President and CEO of IISL, says that mission "was to educate immigrant girls and so, here we are, 130 years later and we are in a facility again where in fact immigrants are being educated.”

St. Louis city and county is made up of 5 percent immigrants, mainly from Mexico and China and the refugee population. The education they receive is second to none.

The core classes are English from literacy level all the way up to advanced, training programs for job readiness, youth mentoring, and helping to prepare for certain industries.

“We also have resume and job interview preparation, lots of different classes, and we also offer computer classes," says Crosslin.

The International Institute of St. Louis is holding the 28th annual Festival of Nations featuring food booths, non-stop entertainment, an international sports meadow, and more. The festival will be held at Tower Grove Park on August 24th and 25th from 10a-7pm Saturday and 10a-6p Sunday. For more information, visit www.festivalofnationsstl.org.

