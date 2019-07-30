× Woman found murdered inside vehicle in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help in solving a murder that took place in south city just after midnight Tuesday.

According to a police spokesperson, the murder occurred in the 1400 block of Rutger Lane, located in the Peabody Darst Webbe neighborhood.

Police found the victim, 30-year-old Deonna Jackson-Bowen, around 12:10 a.m. in a vehicle suffering from a puncture wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy will determine if she was shot or stabbed.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the homicide division directly at 314-444-5371 or anyone who wishes to remain anonymous and possibly collect a cash reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.