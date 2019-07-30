SWAT Team working to remove barricaded man from a north St. Louis home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The SWAT Team and a large police presence are outside a home in north St. Louis. Police have shut down several streets near the intersection of Penrose and Euclid.

St. Louis Police tell KPLR 11 that they were called to the 4800 block of Bessie at around 4:00 am for a report of a burglar in the building. All of the people inside the home have been evacuated. A man, who may possibly be armed, is the only person inside the residence. He is barricaded inside the building.

Negotiators are working to resolve the situation. Police believe that the incident is not random, but domestic in nature.

