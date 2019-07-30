× Prosecutors charge man tied to home invasion, police chase in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 37-year-old Warrenton man Tuesday in connection with a home invasion and subsequent police chase.

On Monday afternoon, St. Charles County police arrested two people at a home in the 700 block of Highway D for an early morning home invasion in Warren County and assault on a Wright City police officer.

Authorities believed a third suspect was still in the area and received information later in the afternoon the individual was breaking into a vehicle.

County police attempted to stop the man in the stolen car but the suspect fired shots at an officer and ran off into a nearby wooded area.

Just before 7 p.m., investigators learned the missing suspect stole a Chevy Silverado pickup truck from the 3300 block of Highway F. Authorities scrambled to locate and arrest the fleeing suspect.

Around 7:25 p.m., an officer from the Wentzville Police Department located the stolen truck in unincorporated St. Charles County. After a lengthy chase, the suspect opened fire at pursuing police.

Officers deployed stop sticks, which deflated the rear and front passenger side tires on the stolen truck. The suspect exchanged gunfire with police before the truck went off the road into a ditch on W. Meyer Road at Highway W.

The suspect was apprehended and taken to a hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Prosecutors charged the suspect, Elijah Moore, with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a firearm, and tampering with a motor vehicle. Moore was jailed on a $100,000 bond.

38.788106 -90.497436