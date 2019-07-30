Kelly McGillis says she wasn’t asked to return for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Kelly McGillis says she not only hasn’t seen the trailer for “Top Gun: Maverick,” but she wasn’t asked to be a part of the film.

The 62-year-old actress told “Entertainment Tonight”that she was not invited to participate in the sequel to the 1986 blockbuster in which she portrayed Pete “Maverick” Mitchell’s love interest, Charlotte “Charlie” Blackwood.

While Tom Cruise reprises his role as Maverick and people are looking for at least a bit of Val Kilmer as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky, McGillis couldn’t even really say if she would be attending any of the promotional events around the new film.

“You know what, I don’t know how to answer that because one, it hasn’t happened,” McGillis said. “Two, if and when it did happen, I would have to assess where I am, what I’m doing, what’s going on … I can’t project what I would or wouldn’t do in the future. I have no idea because I don’t know where I’ll be.”

In terms of remaining close to her former costars, she said “Movies are odd things. I don’t really keep in touch with anybody.”

“I think I’ve spoken to a couple of people occasionally, but the truth is, movies are very odd work situations because you have a lot of people who come together from all different parts of the world,” McGillis said.

Jennifer Connelly, 48, plays the love interest in “Top Gun: Maverick” and McGillis said she’s “so glad that she got that opportunity.”

McGillis now lives in North Carolina with her two children and said she left Hollywood as part of her journey toward sobriety.

While she has worked in television and films here and and there over the years, she said relationships became more important than being a star.

“I love acting, I love what I do, I love doing theater, but I don’t know,” she said. “To me, my relationships to other people became far more important than my relationship to fame.”

“Top Gun: Maverick” is due in theaters in June 2020.