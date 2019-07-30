× Illinois safe-driving campaign highlights Metro East mom killed by suspected drunk driver

Edwardsville, IL- Markia Ivy had a lot to be proud about. Her son was thriving at several sports and she had recently opened her own beauty supply store in Edwardsville. She was 35-years-old when a suspected drunk driver took her life in July of 2018.

“She meant a lot to me,” said her eighth-grade son Malik Allen. He spent Tuesday afternoon shooting some hoops in the backyard with his grandmother, Annie Jones. He lives with her after losing both parents. His father died in a vehicle crash when Malik was a toddler.

“I’m making it through but it’s still a struggle,” he said.

The family decided to share a Facebook post of Ivy showing how excited she was when she opened her own store. She waves to her Facebook followers saying, “I’ve been busy working on a business and today is my birthday, so thank you everybody!”

IDOT has turned that post into a video that’s part of a safe-driving campaign.

Motorcycle Safety “Markia” – Life or Death Illinois – IDOT Markia was a small business owner and devoted single mother to her son, Malik. She loved spending time with her son, fishing, camping, and riding her motorcy… m.youtube.com

Jones hopes anyone seeing the video will see the enormous loss her family is feeling and remember that dangerous driving can leave behind irreversible consequences. She said, “I would not want anyone to have to go through this. It has changed out whole lives.”