Four people charged with theft at Taubmann Outlet Mall

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged four people in connection with a theft at the Taubmann Outlet Mall and subsequent police pursuit.

According to Sgt. Keith Rider, a spokesman for the Chesterfield Police Department, the incident took place Monday, July 29.

Officers were notified of a theft at one of the stores at the mall and located the four suspects in the parking lot. Police attempted to arrest the group but the suspects drove off and went onto the Monarch Levee Trail to try and evade authorities.

The driver lost control of the suspect vehicle, veered off the rail, and crashed through a fence and into an RV and Boat parked in a storage lot. The suspects suffered minor injuries in the accident.

Police took the four occupants of the vehicle into custody.

The driver of the vehicle, 19-year-old Jason Hinson, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and resisting arrest. Nineteen-year-old Christopher Carter was charged with stealing, resisting arrest, and possession of marijuana. The other suspects, 17-year-old Kyron Wallace and 18-year-old Shakur Martin, were each charged with stealing and resisting arrest.