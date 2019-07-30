× Feds approve public disaster aid for 68 Missouri counties

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – More than half of Missouri’s counties have been approved for federal aid to fix public infrastructure and remove debris following the most recent round of flooding and tornadoes.

Missourians from any county may visit any recovery center. Before visiting a recovery center, residents are asked to register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or call 800-621-FEMA (3362). Follow recovery updates in Missouri on Twitter @MOSEMA_ and @FEMARegion7

Disaster Recovery Centers in St. Charles and Lincoln counties to provide one-on-one assistance to Missourians affected by recent flooding, severe storms, and tornadoes.

Winfield High School 3920 E. Hwy. 47 Winfield, MO 63389

Days: July 30-Aug. 1

Hours: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The Family Arena

2002 Arena Parkway St. Charles, MO 63303

Open Monday to Saturday Hours: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily (until further notice) Closed Sundays