Domestic dispute turns deadly – Woman shot and killed in Pagedale home

Posted 11:09 am, July 30, 2019, by

PAGEDALE, Mo. – A domestic dispute turned deadly as a Pagedale woman was shot and killed inside her home Tuesday morning.

According to a spokesperson for the Pagedale Police Department, police were called to a residence in the 1500 block of Engelholm Avenue around 8 a.m.

Inside the home, officers found the body of a woman in her late 40s or early 50s. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police took the woman’s boyfriend into custody as a person of interest.

The woman’s name has not been released.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.