× Domestic dispute turns deadly – Woman shot and killed in Pagedale home

PAGEDALE, Mo. – A domestic dispute turned deadly as a Pagedale woman was shot and killed inside her home Tuesday morning.

According to a spokesperson for the Pagedale Police Department, police were called to a residence in the 1500 block of Engelholm Avenue around 8 a.m.

Inside the home, officers found the body of a woman in her late 40s or early 50s. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police took the woman’s boyfriend into custody as a person of interest.

The woman’s name has not been released.