After two World Cup wins, Jill Ellis stepping down as US women’s soccer national coach

Posted 2:15 pm, July 30, 2019, by , Updated at 02:16PM, July 30, 2019

Jill Ellis, Head Coach of USA celebrates victory in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Jill Ellis, the coach of the US Women’s National Team who led the team to back-to-back FIFA Women’s World Cup titles, is stepping down in early October, US Soccer announced Tuesday.

Ellis will remain with the team through its five-game “Victory Tour,” which begins Saturday against Ireland at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

“The opportunity to coach this team and work with these amazing women has been the honor of a lifetime,” Ellis said in a statement.

This story is developing. Please return for updates.

By Wayne Drash, CNN

