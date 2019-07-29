Video shows another shooting near the market where Officer Langsdorf was killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELLSTON, Mo. - Investigators with the North County Police Cooperative responded to a double shooting on Sunday near the Food market where one of their own was recently shot and killed. A 16-year-old and a 30-year-old were shot near the market at 6250 Page Ave in Wellston. That is the same market where Officer Michael Langsdorf was shot and killed in June.

“I can guarantee you that’s in the back of every officers’ mind when they catch a call at this location,” said Maj. Ron Martin, North County Cooperative assistant chief. “What happened to Officer Langsdorf is on their mind.”

Martin said one person of interest has been taken into custody for this most recent shooting. He said it appeared someone in a white SUV drove by the market and started firing shots at certain individuals on the lot. Investigators have determined one of the men on the lot ran out onto Page Avenue and returned fired.

The shooting comes just days after surveillance video recorded dramatic images showing several gunmen firing shots at the stolen vehicle as it passes by Trojan Park in Wellston. The video captures the muzzle flash from the weapons being fired and shows kids running away from the violence.

“It is domestic terrorism in my mind,” said North County Cooperative Assistant Chief, Maj. Ron Martin. “They are wreaking havoc in an area where they should not be wreaking havoc.”

There’s no evidence the shooting near the food mart and the shooting near the park are related. Martin said the video reflects what he believes is a growing problem in communities across the country. He said, “We have to bring some value to life back into play and it just seems like a lot of the people involved in the violence don’t value life.”

Anyone with information about either shooting can contact the North County Cooperative at 314-428-7374.