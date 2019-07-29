Two arrested after Warren County home invasion and officer assault in St. Charles County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW MELLE, Mo. — Suspects in a Warren County home invasion were located and taken into custody at a home in New Melle -- but not all of them.

Police got a tip around 6:30 a.m. that the suspects were hiding in a New Melle home.

Police set up a perimeter and blocked off West Highway D between Holt and the 800 block of the highway.

“Shortly after the home invasion, the suspects fled the scene and a Wright City officer observed them, at which time he tried to initiate a traffic stop, and they fired shots at (the officer),” said Val Jordan, a spokeswoman for the St. Charles County Police Department.

Authorities surrounded the home and took two people into custody around 9:30 a.m. but believed more than one person was still in the house, so they opted to remain in their positions.

The first two suspects were taken into custody without incident. Nobody was hurt in the standoff.

Around 2:30 p.m. St. Charles County police told us the standoff was over and that no suspects were in the house. They cleared the house and the scene all around the house and property.

However, police said they were still in search of at least two more suspects who they believe took part in the home invasion and were in the car the fired shots at the Wright City officer.

They expect to charge the suspects they have soon.

The investigation into the home invasion and assault on the officer is ongoing. Police are still working to gather more information about others who may be involved in this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Charles County Police Department at 636-949-3000.