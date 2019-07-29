× Square Inc to move to downtown St. Louis, commits to expanding jobs

ST. LOUIS – The mobile credit and debit card payment app company Square Inc. plans to bring more high tech jobs to the St. Louis area.

Square CEO Jack Dorsey and co-founder Jim McKelvey announced the Silicon Valley firm has signed a 15-year lease for the Post-Dispatch headquarters building downtown. According to our partners at the St. Louis Post- Dispatch, they will be moving to 901 North 10th Street next month.

The building lease would give the company space for 1,400 local employees which will double its workforce. Square already employs about 500 people in the Cortex tech district in the Central West End.