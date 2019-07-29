× Shooting investigation closes I-70 in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A shooting investigation shut down I-70 near Jennings Station Road for around a half-hour Monday morning. St. Louis County Police say that they were investigating a possible shooting after an accident.

Police went called to the express lanes of I-70 Monday morning to investigate a report of an abandoned vehicle. That car has the airbag deployed and has crashed into the highway divider. They started an investigation into a shooting and discovered another vehicle on an outer road with many bullet casings near it.

A car on Ravenwood Avenue has many evidence markers surrounding it. Police vehicles can be seen on that street, in front of a home, and parked on the outer road.

There does not appear to be any victims in this shooting. The abandoned vehicle on the highway and the vehicle discovered on Ravenwood Avenue appear to be unrelated. There are also no witnesses in this incident. North County Cooperative Police say that they are collecting evidence and moving on.

The highway has reopened and traffic has returned to normal on the highway.

Call St. Louis regional Crimestoppers if you have any information at 1-866-371-8477. Or visit: STLRCS.org. Tips sent through this hotline are eligible for a reward. You can remain anonymous.