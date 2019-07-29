Police capture remaining suspects tied to home invasion following pursuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORISTELL, Mo. – The St. Charles County Police Department apprehended two people Monday night tied to a home invasion in Warren County following a lengthy police chase across multiple jurisdictions.

Early Monday morning, police set up a perimeter near Highway D and Holt Road after receiving information that home invasion suspects were hiding inside a residence.

Authorities learned the suspects also fired shots at a Wright City police officer immediately following the home invasion.

Police surrounded the home and took two people into custody around 9:30 a.m. but believed more than one person was still in the house, so they opted to remain in their positions.

However, by 2:30 p.m. St. Charles County police said the standoff was over and that no suspects were in the house. They cleared the house and the scene all around the house and property.

Police believed two other suspects were at large.

Late Monday afternoon, county police returned to Highway D and Holt Road after learning the two suspects were still in the area.

Police began chasing the suspects as they drove across St. Charles County. One suspect opened fire at officers on W. Meyer Road in Foristell. Officers returned fire and the suspect was injured. The suspect was taken to a local hospital. No police officers were injured in the pursuit.