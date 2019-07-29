Pastor asking for help to rebuild church after crash leads to demolition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH ST. LOUIS - A pastor is asking for the public's help to rebuild his church after someone crashed into the building a few months ago. The suspect was allegedly running from police in a stolen vehicle wanted in a robbery.

The incident happened in April on Easter weekend at the Days of Noah Church of God in Christ in North St. Louis. Police say the driver lost control while fleeing from a traffic stop and crashed into the church. The suspect ran on foot but was arrested a short time later. The building suffered extensive damage.

"When they pulled him over, they found drugs inside the car. The car was stolen, and the police were in pursuit. The suspect was driving over 100 miles per hour.” said Pastor Luther Taylor.

In May St. Louis firefighters were called to the church for a report of a building collapse. When authorities arrived, they found one side of the two-story building caved in.

The church has been holding services in a temporary location until they can find a place to call home. The church did not have insurance and Taylor says he received numerous letters from the City of St. Louis giving his congregation notice that repairs needed to be made immediately.

Taylor says they could not raise the funds in time. Now the church has been demolished after being labeled hazardous.

Pastor Taylor says he knows police were just doing their jobs.

“We are just reaching to come to see how we can rebuild, we want to be to help the public,” said Pastor Taylor.

If you would like to help the days of Noah Church of God and Christ rebuild or find a building to hold services click here.