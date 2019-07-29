Intersection of Lindell Boulevard and Union Drive to remain closed for two weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Drivers will face detours and frustration for a couple of weeks near Forest Park.

City officials say it will take two weeks before crews are finished repairing a 30-inch water main break.

On Sunday MSD began repair work on the sewer mains impacted by the rupture at the intersection of Lindell Boulevard and Union Drive. The resulting flooding impacted the Roadway, Forest Park, and Metrolink.

The city’s street department will begin street restoration once and completes its work, that work is anticipated to last through the end of the week.