Intersection of Lindell Boulevard and Union Drive to remain closed for two weeks

Posted 9:48 am, July 29, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS -  Drivers will face detours and frustration for a couple of weeks near Forest Park.

City officials say it will take two weeks before crews are finished repairing a 30-inch water main break.

On Sunday MSD began repair work on the sewer mains impacted by the rupture at the intersection of Lindell Boulevard and Union Drive. The resulting flooding impacted the Roadway, Forest Park, and Metrolink.

The city’s street department will begin street restoration once and completes its work, that work is anticipated to last through the end of the week.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.