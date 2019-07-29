Gunman on the run after Fenton carjacking, injuring two, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FENTON, Mo. - Police are searching for suspects after two people were shot during a carjacking in Fenton Monday morning. According to police, the incident happened just after 3:45 a.m. outside a Phillips 66 at Gravois Bluffs and Highway 141.

Just after 5:00 a.m. FOX 2 Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene where a large police presence and crime and crime tape was seen surrounding the gas station.

Police say, the suspects went behind the business and shortly after, gunshots rang out. The suspect then fled the area a white Nissan sedan. A second suspect, who was driving a dark-colored passenger car also fled the area.

The St. Louis County police are urging people to avoid the area surrounding and including Mini Ha Ha Park at 801 Old Gravois Road where they have K9s searching the surrounding area at West Watson and Gravois.

We are told the two people that were injured were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is known.

St. Louis County Police Sgt. Benjamin Granda said it was not known if there was any kind of relationship between the victims and the suspects, but this does not appear to be a random act.

More details will be posted as this story develops.