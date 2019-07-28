Police: Experienced skydiver killed after parachute malfunctions

State Police say an experienced skydiver died after his parachute malfunctioned in the Wyoming County Town of Perry near Soper Road Saturday afternoon.

Police say 68-year-old Richard Cordaro of Bergen jumped out of a plane that took off from the Perry-Warsaw Airport. His parachute deployed normally but then became tangled.

Cordero was pronounced dead at the scene, he had more than 45 years of experience as a skydiver.

Several other people also jumped out of the plane, all of them landed safely.

State Police and the FAA are investigating his death.