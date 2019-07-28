Man seriously injured in boat collision on Meramec River

Posted 11:36 am, July 28, 2019, by , Updated at 12:43PM, July 28, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A man was injured on July 27th in a boat crash on the Meramec River in Franklin County.

Two boats were traveling down the river when they approached a gravel bar in the middle of the river. A boat on the right side of the river made a sudden turn in front of another boat, not giving enough time for that boat to come to a stop. This resulted in the boat crashing into the rear of the boat that made the sudden turn.

A 31-year-old man was seriously injured in the accident and was taken to a hospital in Washington, Missouri.

