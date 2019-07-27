Volunteers needed in St. Peters for flood debris clean up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS, Mo. – Floodwaters have receded in St. Peters but have left behind a mess. The city is now asking for volunteers Saturday morning to help clean up the plastic.

“We`re reaching out to our clean stream teams, they`ve been great in the past at our clean stream events, three to five hundred volunteers every year, adopt the road and trail program folks and also our neighborhood watch folks. Like in years past, our city residents have already responded with full force and have come out as needed,” said Bill Malach, the Manager of Water Environment Services for the City of St. Peters.

If you want to help, come out to the 370 Lakeside Park. Volunteers will be on the 500-year levee. The clean up started at 8 a.m. and ends at 11 a.m.

The city will have gloves, trash bags, water and bug spray.

The St. Charles County Health Department says that all volunteers need to have current tetanus shots.

Please register in advance at stpetersmo.net.