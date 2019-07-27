St. Clair County fire crews respond to explosions at recycling yard
BELLEVILLE, IL- Several St. Clair County area fire departments spent Saturday afternoon handling a call at a metal recycling facility. Crews were called to the Paule Recyling Yard in Belleville just after 2pm. Authorities believe something there, possibly an old car or a gas tank, exploded, setting off several other explosions.
No injuries were reported. The Belleville East Side Fire Department was assisted by Belleville Fire and the Swansea and Northwest Fire Departments.
38.497863 -89.971879