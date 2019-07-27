× St. Clair County fire crews respond to explosions at recycling yard

BELLEVILLE, IL- Several St. Clair County area fire departments spent Saturday afternoon handling a call at a metal recycling facility. Crews were called to the Paule Recyling Yard in Belleville just after 2pm. Authorities believe something there, possibly an old car or a gas tank, exploded, setting off several other explosions.

No injuries were reported. The Belleville East Side Fire Department was assisted by Belleville Fire and the Swansea and Northwest Fire Departments.