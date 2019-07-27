Pulse – Helping kids develop character through sports

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Larry Hughes Basketball Academy is changing the lives of young people throughout the St. Louis area. They have camps and programs designed to help youngsters develop character on and off the court. Hughes, an NBA legend and St. Louis native talks about the importance of supporting children and helping them accomplish their dreams.
Guests:
- Lucy McKean, Larry Hughes Basketball Academy Participant
- Melanie Mckean, Parent
- Larry Hughes Jr., High School Athlete
- Larry Hughes, NBA legend and founder of the Larry Hughes Basketball Academy