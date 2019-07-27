Great Pyrenees rescued from Indiana heat wave is in need of a new home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTFIELD, Ind. -- When you see something, say something.

That’s what neighbors did when they noticed a Great Pyrenees who appeared to be in distress during an unrelenting heatwave.

“Someone had complained about Bear - evidently to animal services - and they went out to check on him,” Indy Great Pyrenees Rescue Director Jane Rose said.

Six-year-old Bear was in poor health when he was surrendered by his owner July 19.

“It was over 90 degrees. And he was chained. He’s been chained his whole life. And the person decided to surrender him rather than bring him in the house,” Rose said.

Bear has wounds on his face and ears. His coat is also matted.

“His wounds are fly strikes, from where he’s been attacked by flies while he been outside. So they just kind of start biting on him and then it develops into a big sore,” Rose said.

She’s hoping he doesn’t need surgery, but Rose is worried he may test positive for heartworm and Lyme disease - which could cost up to a thousand dollars to treat.

In Indianapolis, dogs must be brought inside a temperature-controlled building when:

Temperatures above 90 or below 20 degrees

Heat Advisories

Wind Chill Warning

Tornado Warning

But it's something Rose said she sees too often.

“Unfortunately we are in a disposable society, and it’s also with children and pets,” Rose said.

They’re hoping Bear will be ready for his forever home in the next few weeks. In the meantime, IGPR have a message for pet owners.

“Please take care of your pets if you adopt them. They’re a lifetime commitment. It’s their lifetime, not yours. Bring them in when it’s hot, bring them in when it’s cold; it’s the law and you need to do that,” Rose said.