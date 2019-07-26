Woman jogging in Tower Grove Park tased by robbers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — St. Louis police are looking for four men wanted for an attack on a jogger at Tower Grove Park. Police say the suspects used a stun gun on the victim.

Tower Grove Park in south city is a very popular spot for joggers, walkers, and bikers. Big crowds also come here for several events such as the farmers market and select food truck days.

A police spokesperson says a 28-year-old woman was jogging in the park around 7:45 p.m. Thursday when she was surrounded by four young men, one of whom struck her in the back and chest with a stun gun. The men stole her personal property and ran off.

The suspects appeared to be between the ages of 18 and 25.

The woman did not have any lasting injuries.

"Tower Grove Park it's important to us that it is a welcoming and safe place for everyone in the community," said Tower Grove Park Development Director David Lauber. "We really seek to make sure that everyone still feels that way."

Lauber says they have a staff of park rangers who are on duty nearly 24 hours a day and that St. Louis police make regular patrols. At this point, he says they haven't considered changing security.

Several park-goers who spoke with Fox 2 say they come to Tower Grove Park several times a week and they feel very safe and will continue to visit.