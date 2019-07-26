× Police: Fleeing suspect asks officer in unmarked vehicle for help escaping

MOLINE, Ill. – A man fleeing law enforcement asked a stranger to help him out; unfortunately for him, that stranger was an officer in an unmarked car, according to KWQC.

Thirty-nine-year-old Joshua Ross had three felony warrants out for his arrest. He reportedly first tried to dodge law enforcement on a bicycle before deciding to try to escape on foot.

As Ross was running, he flagged down a passing driver, hoping to make a clean getaway with the man, according to KWQC.

The motorist Ross flagged down was Moline Police Captain Brian Johnson; Johnson was driving in an unmarked car on his way to help catch Ross.

“The wanted subject got the ride he was looking for. The bad news, it was not to freedom, it was to Rock Island County Jail,” the Moline Police Department posted on Facebook.