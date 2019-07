Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The flooding is subsiding in many areas around St. Louis but now we’re getting a better look at how much damage was done. Fox 2 went along with Missouri State Highway Patrol for this exclusive.

You can see extensive damage from the flooding including toppled trees, washed-out riverbanks, and docks that have been pushed out of the water and ripped apart.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said during that flooding, they helped with rescue efforts and they also tried to stop looting.