Man facing murder charges after fatal carjacking leads to St. Louis County police chase

ST. LOUIS - Police made an arrest in the fatal carjacking after being led on a pursuit Friday morning. Joshua Harper, 20, is charged with murder, robbery, assault, armed criminal action, and resisting arrest. He is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, officers found a man fatally shot in the 10000 block of Valley Drive around 1:00 a.m. Friday. Authorities later confirmed the man was an apparent carjacking victim of a blue Pontiac G8 sedan.

Officers spotted the carjacked vehicle at 6:30 a.m. in the 12300 block of St. Charles Rock Road., leading to the pursuit.

Video from Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX showed where the blue Pontiac G8 sedan crashed on Goodfellow about a half an hour after the chase began. The blue suspect vehicle hit a silver Pontiac sedan at the intersection of Goodfellow Boulevard and Maple Avenue, causing both cars to spin out.

After several minutes, the 20- year-old suspect driver was pulled out of the car by K9 and could be seen sitting on the sidewalk and handcuffed. He was later seen being taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Emergency Medical Services were seen treating both a driver and a passenger of the silver Pontiac sedan. Both were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.