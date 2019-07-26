Kids at Shriners Hospital come face-to-face with Raminator monster truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – When some big wheels show up in a parking lot it’s a big deal. Especially when the vehicle is taking up about 10 or more parking spaces.

“Raminator is 10-feet tall, 12-feet wide,” said Mat Dishman, Raminator’s driver. “It’s got a 565 cubic-inch Hemi engine. It produces over 2,000 horsepower, which is equivalent to 8 factory Ram 1500 pickups that come out. So, it’s roughly one pickup per cylinder.”

On Friday morning, patients at Shriners Hospital for Children St. Louis, the Hall brothers racing team from Champaign, Illinois brought the Raminator to town for a nice, quiet visit.

“I guess it’s really exciting to meet everybody in person and get that chance while you got it,” said patient Matthew Berendt.

The Raminator is considered the fastest monster truck in the world. It holds the Guinness World Record, with a speed of 99.10 miles an hour.

“When I was little I got to go to a monster truck rally, just never up close,” said patient Casey Culbertson.”