Granite City man dodges barrage of bullets in early morning shooting

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – Dramatic surveillance video shows a frightening car crash and the unleashing of more than 30 gunshots.

Police said a Granite City man was heading home from St. Louis when he noticed several cars following him. The man being chased ended up crashing his car into a parked truck. Next, the victim jumps out of the wrecked car and runs away.

One of the suspects opens fire on the car, thinking the man was still inside. Finally, one of the cars chasing does a drive-by and more bullets are flying through the early morning air of July 5.

“This is really an extraordinary case for our community,” said Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons.

Thirty-two-year-old Steven L. Carson, 23-year-old, Janautica F. Jackson, 28-year-old Michael C. Smith, 21-year-old Anthony L. Stewart Jr., and 35-year-old Donnell L. Robison are each charged with attempted murder and 3 counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm. Each suspect’s bond is $1.5 million.

“We want to send a message that’s not something you do if you come to Madison County; you’re going to get a heavy dose of Madison County justice,” Gibbons said.

The video was shot by a surveillance camera owned by a couple whose truck was totaled and SUV damaged in the crash.

They’re having trouble finding out who’s insured and who will cover their damages. The couple says bullets entered their neighbors’ homes.

No one was injured. It appears there may be more to this case. Fox 2 will continue to look into it.