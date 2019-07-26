× Former director of East Saint Louis Public Library sentenced

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – The former director of the East St. Louis Public Library will spend the next year in federal prison after embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from the library for several years.

According to court documents, between 2014 and 2016, Marlon Bush took an excess salary for himself, stole from the salary of another library employee, and charged numerous personal expenses to the library’s credit card.

Earlier this year, Bush pleaded guilty to wire fraud and embezzlement. The case fell under the auspices of the US Attorney of the Southern District of Illinois because the library is a unit of city government that receives federal funds.

In addition to his prison term, Bush will spend 6 months in home detention, followed by 2 years of parole.

Bush, 48, was also ordered to pay more than $48,000 in restitution to the library.