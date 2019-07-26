Carjacker leads police on high speed chase across north St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Police made an arrest in the fatal carjacking after being led on a high-speed pursuit Friday morning.

According to St. Louis County Police Department officers found a man fatally shot in the 10000 block of Valley Drive around 1:00 a.m. Friday.

Authorities later confirmed the man was an apparent carjacking victim of a blue Pontiac sedan.

Officers spotted the carjacked vehicle hours later, leading to the pursuit.

Video from Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX showed where the blue Pontiac sedan crashed on Goodfellow and Maple Street about a half an hour after the chase began.

After several minutes, the driver was pulled out of the car and could be seen sitting on the sidewalk and handcuffed. He was later seen being taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

A silver car appeared to be damaged at the crash scene as well. First responders are at the scene treating man and woman that were near the silver vehicle.

Both were taken to the hospital.

More details will be posted as this story develops.