Alligator found in Chicago park lagoon gets full health exam at University of Florida

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla.— The alligator found living in Chicago’s Humboldt Park Lagoon had a full health exam by University of Florida veterinarians.

Veterinarians said the gator, nicknamed “Chance the Snapper” by Chicagoans, seemed to be in good health after his exam, but they won’t know for sure until his blood work comes back from review.

Chance the Snapper gets to see the vet for a wellness checkup! He is showing off that handsome smile. #chancethesnapper #alligatorrobb #chompchomp @UFVetMed pic.twitter.com/EOtbcLDVQ9 — StAug Alligator Farm (@StAugGatorFarm) July 25, 2019

They said the blood work is important because of the blue-green algae bloom found in the Humboldt Park Lagoon. The algae can produce a cytotoxic, a process which can be harmful to people and animals.

Chance the Snapper will be in quarantine for a minimum of 90 days.

Veterinarians said they also checked his eyes, ears, limbs and skin for any abnormalities.

They said he had a good weight, maybe a little heavy for his size. The veterinarians said this was fine because, “Aren’t we all?”

The veterinarians estimated Chance the Snapper is between 4 and 6 years old, but it was hard to tell because alligators grow according to how much food and space they have.

Chance the Snapper was caught by Florida gator expert Frank Robb July 16 while he was hiding in lily pads.

The famous alligator has been portrayed on t-shirts and even made into a bobblehead by the Bobblehead Hall of Fame since his capture.