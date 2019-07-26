28th annual Kookin’ for Kids to benefit St. Vincent Home for Children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Vincent Home for Children has been serving at-risk, low-income youth in the St. Louis community for almost 170 years.

A cholera epidemic and massive fire in 1850 left many children orphaned in St Louis and the need for an organization like St. Vincent Home for Children to open and care for them. The Sisters of Christian charity ran the home for 100 years. It is now a secular organization offering residential and in-home services at no cost to over 600 youth in need.

"We serve kids, mainly teenagers, who have very tough life challenges," says Dr. Carla Monroe Posey, CEO with St. Vincent. “They have experienced or watched abuse happening; they have challenges in their daily lives, It can be with behavior, but it can also be with school issues [and] emotional issues.”

The children served may be as young as 6 to 19 depending on the services needed. St. Vincent provides individual and family counseling.

Next month, Kookin’ for Kids will have some of the best culinary delights in St. Louis and the proceeds will go toward St. Vincent Home for Children.

"We ask 25 restaurants to come,” says Dr. Posey. “They will provide some samples of their specialties and it's everything, entrees, and drinks but also desserts"

The 28th annual Kookin’ For Kids event is on August 4th at the Ritz Carlton. Tickets are $100 apiece. The event begins at 4:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.saintvincenthome.org.

Fox 2 and KPLR 11 are proud sponsors for next month's Kookin’ For Kids.