You can now swim among tanks at Jordan’s underwater military museum

Tanks, a combat helicopter, anti-aircraft guns and an army crane: You might expect to see them on a military base, but less so to swim among them at a dive site in the Red Sea.

Jordan has launched its first underwater military museum off the Red Sea coast, and local authorities and the armed forces spent seven days sinking defense hardware off the coast of diving resort city Aqaba.

The project offers “a new and unique museum experience” where adventure-loving tourists can experience “the interaction between sports, the environment and the display pieces,” according to the Jordanian state news agency Petra.

19 antique pieces, provided by the country’s armed forces, have been submerged at depths of up to 28 meters (92 feet) at the Underwater Military Museum Dive Site. They include tanks of different sizes, an ambulance, a military crane, a personnel carrier and anti-aircraft guns and helicopters.

The dive site, launched on Wednesday by the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), was designed to integrate with the existing coral reef, authorities said.

Bahrain is also climbing aboard the new trend in underwater tourism, sinking a Boeing 747 airplane off the artificial island complex Diyar Al Muharraq to attract divers and tourists.

Turkey is also seeking to attract tourists in a similar manner, scuttling an Airbus jet near its northwestern coast to serve as a diving hotspot.

The modified aircraft was sunk off the Gallipoli Peninsula in an effort to attract thrill-seeking divers from around the world.

An Airbus was also lowered into the waters of the Gallipoli Peninsula coast a couple of years ago to become an artificial reef.