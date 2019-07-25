Vigil for former Lindbergh High graduate killed in Mississippi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAPPINGTON, Mo. – Friends of slain college student Ally Kostial came together outside Lindbergh High School on Thursday to honor her memory.

Kostial was a 2016 graduate of Lindbergh High School. The University of Mississippi student was murdered this past weekend. Her body was found in Mississippi and a suspect has been charged with her murder.

Friend of Kositial said she was studying marketing in college, taught fitness classes, launched a golf club, and loved the outdoors.

Several of her friends spoke during Thursday night’s vigil.

“I want her to be remembered as the person that she was, the person that everyone here clearly knew her as,” said one speaker, fighting back tears. “It’s very clear that she impacted so many lives.”

Another one of Ally’s friends spoke to those who gathered and said, “She was just the nicest, kindest, sweetest person. She had not a bad bone in her body, she saw the positive in everything. I’m trying to process everything but I’m trying to take away how she was and bring it into my one life and how to have that outlook on everything.”