US Men’s Soccer Team to face Uruguay Sept. 10 at Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The United States’ Men’s National Soccer Team will play an exhibition match at Busch Stadium later this summer.

The USMNT will face fifth-ranked Uruguay on Tuesday, September 10. The match will be broadcast live on FS1, Univision, and TUDN at 7 p.m.

The St. Louis Cardinals and US Soccer made the special announcement Thursday afternoon at Ballpark Village.

It’ll be the US team’s final tune-up match before the start of CONCACAF Nations League, a tournament to determine who qualifies for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The men’s team last played at Busch Stadium on November 13, 2015 in a 6-1 win against St. Vincent & the Grenadines in a World Cup qualifier.

The USMNT has an all-time record of 6-1-2 in the city of St. Louis (5-1-1 in World Cup Qualifiers) and is 8-1-2 in the state of Missouri.

This will be first time the Yanks have played against “La Celeste” in 17 years and seventh overall meeting between the sides. The US holds an even 2-2-2 record against Uruguay.

Uruguay is considered an international powerhouse, featuring players from the top leagues in Spain, Italy, and France, including stars Luis Suarez (FC Barcelona) and Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain).

Tickets for the event go on sale Wednesday, July 31 at 10 a.m. through USSoccer.com. And because Visa is the technology sponsor of US Soccer, Visa cardmembers can buy tickets in advance of the general on-sale date. The Visa pre-sale takes place Tuesday, July 30 at 10 a.m. and ends at 8 a.m. the following morning.