GRAFTON, Ill. – On Thursday, July 25 Raging Rivers Waterpark will host a Christmas in July party complete with a toy drive benefiting Toys for Tots, a special guest appearance, festive music and more.

Santa is spending his summer vacation at the water park in Grafton, Illinois from 10:30 a.m until noon.

For more information visit: www.ragingrivers.com