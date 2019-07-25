Precautionary boil order for portions of St. Louis after water main break on Lindell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A precautionary boil order for western portions of St. Louis has been issued after a major water main break. The City Water Division says that water has been restored to neighborhoods in western St. Louis but the water pressure has fallen below acceptable levels.

They have not detected any contamination to the water supply. The precautionary boil advisory has been issued "out of an abundance of caution." A boil water advisory is issued when there is a concern that there may be a problem with the drinking water. It may exist, but it has not yet been confirmed.

A large hole formed in the middle of Lindell Boulevard near Forest Park. A FOX 2 photographer in Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX Helicopter saw repair crews on the scene and water gushing from the road Thursday morning. The city says a 30" water main broke around 8:30am. The road may be closed for several days.

"We're going to work here around the clock 24 hours until we get the pipe back in service because we got to get the service back up," said Vincent Foggie, St. Louis Water Division District Supervisor. "Once we get the service back up, then we'll then bring the street department in for road restoration."

The Water Division will analyze water samples before determining when to lift the boil water advisory. Test results should be back within a day.

"Repair underway- Metro s/b open soon- street will need repaving- early but likely to to be closed for a couple days. Patience please," Mayor Lyda Krewson tweeted.

The water is flooding Lindell, ⁦Forest Park, and the St. Louis MetroLink tracks. It is not clear if the water main break near Forest Park and the precautionary boil order are related.

"I noticed low water pressure and I was trying to run the dishwasher and it was having problems," said Central West End resident Greg Lee. "I waited a little awhile and I called the city to find out what they were going to do and as soon as I mentioned low water pressure they said right away that there's a water main that's broken and we're working on it."

The City Water Division says that the area under the precautionary boil water advisory is:

North of Arsenal to Oakland between Kingshighway and the western City limit.

South of Arsenal to Chippewa between Kingshighway and Hampton.

Map of the area: