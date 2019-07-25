× Overland man accused of getting drunk, firing guns in his yard

OVERLAND, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged an Overland man Thursday for allegedly firing several dozen rounds in his yard while intoxicated.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Overland police responded to calls of shots being fired Wednesday evening in the 10400 block of Canter Way.

Officers heard gunfire coming from the backyard of Joseph Manley. The occupants in the home were ordered outside. Manley told officers he’d been shooting guns.

Police retrieved three guns from Manley’s home: an AR-15 rifle, an FNH handgun, and a 12-gauge shotgun.

Investigators believe Manley fired 115 rounds into the trees behind his home using all three firearms. Manley’s yard borders Wild Acres Park.

Court documents indicate Manley appeared to be drunk and that he told officers he’d been drinking. His blood-alcohol level was at .148.

Manley was charged with three counts of unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated. He’s being held at the St. Louis County Jail on a $10,000 bond.